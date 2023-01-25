Latin American hacktivist collective Guacamaya, which has exposed 20 TB to 25 TB of stolen data involving the exploitation of indigenous lands in Mexico and across Central and South America since last March, has stated its mission of revealing corrupt state secrets and business dealings in the region, CyberScoop reports. All of Guacamaya's leaks are being made available upon request through DDoSecrets and Enlace Hacktivista, from which Guacamaya also posts justifications for the attacks. However, the group did not confirm whether it would continue leaking documents stolen from Latin American governments. Guacamaya has been noted by experts to be an authentic hacktivist group, with DDoS Secrets co-founder Emma Best stating the operation to be "one of the most responsible" operations in recent memory. Moreover, Seriously Risky Business Editor Tom Uren said that Guacamaya's hacktivism claims aligns with their capabilities. "Usually, the state-backed groups, they don't bother to make such a good effort. There's no reason a state backed group couldn't make an effort, it's just that they typically don't bother," said Uren.