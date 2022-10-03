Numerous countries in Latin America are having their military and police agencies targeted by the Guacamaya hacking group, with Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador confirming that the group's recent hack of 10TB of data led to the disclosure of details pertaining to his health scare in January, The Associated Press reports. Obrador's confirmation comes a week after Chile announced that Guacamaya had stolen emails from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. Guacamaya had also exfiltrated data from militaries in Colombia, El Salvador, and Peru, as well as the national police force of El Salvador, with the group alleging that Latin American countries' militaries and police have facilitated human rights and environmental abuses in the region. "The police minimize the risk that the people exercise their honorable right to protest, to destroy the system that oppresses them," said Guacamaya. While most of the leaked data from Mexico has already been publicly available, Guacamaya observed evidence of political and social movement tracking by the military.