The Register reports that Chinese telecommunications firms China Unicom (Americas) and Pacific Network Corp, as well as its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC, have been added by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to its list of companies that threaten national security, which includes Huawei, ZTE Corporation, China Mobile, and China Telecom, as well as Kaspersky, Hikvision, and Dahua. The FCC has added China Unicom and PacNet/ComNet as they could be potentially enlisted by the Chinese government in cyberespionage and intelligence operations. Moreover, ComNet's links to U.S. telecommunications networks and customers may be exploited by China to deploy economic espionage operations. "Earlier this year the FCC revoked China Unicom Americas and PacNet/ComNets authorities to provide service in the United States because of the national security risks they posed to communications in the United States. Now, working with our national security partners, we are taking additional action to close the door to these companies by adding them to the FCCs Covered List," said FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.