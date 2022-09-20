Military and police agencies in Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, and Peru had nearly 10GB of emails and data exposed by hacking group Guacamaya
as part of its cyber campaign against Latin American regulatory agencies and mining and oil firms since March, CyberScoop
reports.
Data from the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Chilean Armed Forces, the General Command of the Military Forces of Colombia, the National Civil Police of El Salvador and the Armed Forces of El Salvador, the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense, the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Peru, and the Army of Peru have been leaked by the group on the Enlace Hacktivista website in retaliation to the entities' role in indigenous population repression and environmental degradation in the region, according to Guacamaya.
"To make it clear, the military armies and the police forces of the States of Abya Yala are the guarantee of the domination of North American imperialism, they are the guarantee of the extractivist presence of the Global North. They are violent repressive forces, criminals against the peoples themselves, and their internal pyramidal organization charts of power are also reprehensible," said Guacamaya in a translated Spanish-language statement.