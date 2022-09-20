Bitdefender has released a free LockerGoga ransomware decryptor, which it co-developed with the NoMoreRansom Project, Europol, the Zrich Public Prosecutors Office, and the Zrich Cantonal Police, nearly a year after the disruption of LockerGoga in a law enforcement operation involving the U.S., France, Norway, Ukraine, Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., and the Netherlands last October, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.