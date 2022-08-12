DUMPS Forum, a Russian-language hacker site, has shown its support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia by focusing only on topics and threat activity against Belarus and Russia, according to Threatpost. Researchers from the Photon Research Team of Digital Shadows revealed that the forum, which was established in May, has about 100 members and creates accesses to targeted networks, as well as trades malware, illicit material and carding, and invites everyone to join, and is the only forum were aware of that is taking such a stance. The group states that if the forum develops into a well-known and successful project, it will likely become a target of counter activity from Russia-supporting cyber criminals. They also discovered that the forum offers DDoS attack services and advertising information services also known as probiv, a type of quid-pro-quo service that provides information about a target in exchange for an individuals personal data for a fee. The probiv services are mainly targets Russian and Belarusian government agencies, mobile network carriers and financial institutions, they said, also noting that the forum could serve as a hub for hacktivists and patriotic cyber threat actors, as a symbol of resistance, and making a demonstrable difference on the cyber battlefield.