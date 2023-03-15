Russia has been sought to crack down on cybercriminals, particularly ransomware operations, within its borders by Australia Department of Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezullo, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such calls urging Russian government action on cyber threat actors have emerged following the ransomware attack against Medibank, the largest health insurer in Australia, which has resulted in the exposure of 9.7 million current and former clients, including nearly 480,000 individuals' sensitive health claims information. Australia has pinned the ransomware attack on Russia. "The nation where these attacks are coming from should also be held accountable for the disgusting attacks and the release of information including very private and personal information," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Russia has been accused by other Western nations of working with cybercrime operations, but such allegations have been repeatedly denied by Russian government representatives, who noted that the accusations are hindering the fight against cybercrimes.