Threat intelligence has been touted by ConnectWise security researcher and threat intelligence evangelist Bryson Medlock as an important tool for managed services providers in helping defend their customers from continuously evolving cybersecurity threats, reports CRN. MSPs could also leverage threat intelligence to gain a better understanding of the cyber risk landscape, which despite its persistent evolution still involves most of the same threat actor tactics, said Medlock during a keynote at The Channel Company's XChange March 2023 conference. "There's a thing called time. And theres this other thing called money. And theyre usually a bit restricted. We don't have unlimited time and unlimited money, so we've got to focus on where our efforts want to have the most effect. Thats where threat intelligence comes into play," Medlock said. While phishing has been noted by Medlock and RJ2 Technologies Vice President Heather Simek as the foremost initial access vector in attacks, Simek emphasized that newer approaches and tools are being explored by attackers. "I think thats why layering is so important because you might be blocked now in a lot of different ways, but then somethings going to change. And you're going to have to take out a part of that layer and maybe re-evaluate it," Simek added.