Forty-two percent of IT security leaders have regarded inadequate trust as their primary cyber defense challenge, with lacking communication cited as the main reason for the loss of trust, HealthITSecurity reports. While 37% of respondents said they completely trusted the cyberattack-combating capabilities of their organizations, only 4% reported not experiencing any cyber incidents, according to a Kroll report. The findings also showed increased cyber incident prevalence in organizations with more cybersecurity systems, indicating insufficient threat awareness among security teams. Misplaced trust was also evident in the study, which showed that more respondents trusted employees in averting cyberattacks than their security teams in determining security issues. "To navigate the current threat landscape, trust is imperative. There needs to be trust in teams, trust in technology and its configuration, in intelligence sources, and with suppliers. However, there is a critical balance to be made on how much and where that trust should be placed," said Kroll Managing Director of Cyber Risk Pierson Clair.