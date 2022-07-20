Former CIA software engineer Joshua Schulte has been convicted of illegal national defense information collection and transmission, criminal investigation obstruction, and other federal charges involving the largest leak of data in the history of the CIA, according to CNN. Schulte had been accused of providing WikiLeaks classified data, including cyber tools and source code, in 2016 following a feud with CIA management and a co-worker, court records showed. Prosecutors also noted that Schulte had been incensed by the fact the agency was looking for a contractor to develop a cyber tool like the one he was creating. "Schulte was aware that the collateral damage of his retribution could pose an extraordinary threat to this nation if made public, rendering them essentially useless, having a devastating effect on our intelligence community by providing critical intelligence to those who wish to do us harm," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.