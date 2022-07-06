The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a commitment to strengthen its "technological and investigative capabilities" to improve ransomware attack disruption and cybercriminal prosecution efforts amid the growing incidence of significant attacks, according to FedScoop. Aside from working to significantly raise the rate of ransomware attacks investigated within 72 hours by September 2023, the Justice Department is also looking to increase the prevalence of ransomware-related forfeitures or seizures by 10%. Four strategies including cyber threat prevention, disruption, and prosecution; strengthened cybercrime combating partnerships with various government branches, private sector, and international allies; Justice Department data and information safeguards; and improved cyber resilience will be leveraged by the department as it pursues its goals. "The Department will also use available authorities, including the False Claims Act, to hold accountable anyone who puts U.S. government information or assets at risk by knowingly providing deficient cybersecurity products or services, misrepresenting their cybersecurity practices or protocols, or violating obligations to monitor and report cybersecurity incidents and breaches," said the Justice Department in its strategic plan.