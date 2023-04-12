The U.S. has indicted Estonian national Andrey Shevlyakov for procuring U.S.-manufactured electronics, including low-noise pre-scalers, analog-to-digital converters, and synthesizers, as well as the Rapid7 Metasploit Pro penetration testing tool, which were later shipped to Russia, The Hacker News reports. Several shell companies, including Marnik, Yaxart, and Anmarna, and false aliases were allegedly used by Shevlyakov to circumvent export regulations and conduct an "intricate logistics operation involving frequent smuggling trips across the Russian border," which amounted to the exportation of $800,000 or more in U.S. electronics from October 2012 to January 2022, according to court documents. "As alleged, for more than a decade, the defendant has been acquiring sensitive electronics from U.S. manufacturers on behalf of the Russian government, in defiance of U.S. export controls," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. Shevlyakov could be sentenced to up to 20 years' imprisonment should he be found guilty of the 18 counts of conspiracy and other charges.