TicketMaster breach claimed to have compromised 560M users

U.S. ticket sales and distribution firm Ticketmaster was admitted to have been hacked by the ShinyHunters threat operation, which claimed to exfiltrate information from 560 million users part of a 1.3 TB database, according to Hackread.

Included in the stolen database, which is being sold for $500,000 on BreachForums, were individuals' full names, home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, order information, ticket sales and event information, and payment card data, such as their cards' last four digits and expiration dates, as well as customer fraud information, said ShinyHunters. Ticketmaster was purportedly already informed about the hack by ShinyHunters but has yet to provide any acknowledgment of the matter.

Such an incident comes more than a year after Ticketmaster disclosed that a bot attack against its ticketing system disrupted Taylor Swift concert ticket sales and more than three years after the ticketing provider was ordered to pay $10 million to settle its hack of Songkick, a rivaling company.