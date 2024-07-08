Ticketmaster downplays alleged ShinyHunters hack of Taylor Swift tix

Ticketmaster has dismissed the leak of Sp1d3rHunters, previously known as Sp1d3r, of barcode data for 166,000 tickets for upcoming Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis stolen by ShinyHunters, which purportedly include seat details, tickets' face value, and other data, reports BleepingComputer.

While Sp1d3rHunters threatened to expose 30 million event barcodes for other events, as well as information from 680 million users should Ticketmaster refuse to provide a $2 million ransom, the U.S. ticket sales and distribution firm noted that barcode theft was impossible as new ones are generated every few seconds.

"This is just one of many fraud protections we implement to keep tickets safe and secure," said Ticketmaster, which also refuted claims from ShinyHunters alleging a $1 million ransom offer in exchange for data deletion.

Such a development comes after Ticketmaster confirmed having its Snowflake account compromised as part of a widespread breach that impacted more than 160 organizations.