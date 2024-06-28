Toll of Designed Receivable Solutions breach hits 585K

Information from 585,000 individuals was confirmed by California-based healthcare revenue cycle management services provider Designed Receivable Solutions to have been compromised following a data breach in January, according to SecurityWeek.

More than a dozen health providers had data from their customers impacted by the incident, including their names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical details, and health insurance information, said DRS in an updated filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which comes months after it had reported the breach of its systems to affect 498,000 people. Individuals whose data had been impacted by the breach are eligible to receive free identity protection services for a year. Additional details regarding the attack, which was initially reported to impact fewer than 130,000 individuals, were not provided but no cyber threat operation has yet to admit responsibility for the intrusion.