Total CDK Global systems recovery imminent

CRN reports that all U.S. car dealerships impacted by the crippling back-to-back ransomware attacks against CDK Global are expected to be reconnected to the software solutions provider's dealer management system between late Wednesday and early Thursday as the vendor seeks to completely restore impacted systems within the week.

Despite persistent disruptions, CDK has already restored core DMS access to one of its major public dealers and another "small group" of dealerships, as well as resumed operations of its customer care channels.

"We are also actively working on bringing other applications live, including our Customer Relationship Management (CRM), ONE-EIGHTY, and Service solutions," said CDK.

Such a development comes a week after CDK was reported to be providing a multimillion dollar ransomware payment to its attackers, something that has neither been confirmed nor denied by the firm. Meanwhile, the attack was estimated by J.D. Power and GlobalData to result in an up to 7.2% decline in total new-vehicle sales last month, compared with June 2023.