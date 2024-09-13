Breach, Data Security

Transport for London data compromised, suspected hacker arrested

Cybernews reports that Transport for London has confirmed information compromise from a cyberattack that has been underway since earlier this month after initially disclosing the absence of evidence suggesting any data breach.

Infiltration of TfL's internal systems on September 1 resulted in the exfiltration of some customers' names and contact information, as well as refund data belonging to nearly 5,000 Oyster cardholders, said the London transportation authority in an updated notification. TfL also disclosed that the ongoing intrusion continues to affect its services, including the availability of Live Tube arrival details on its app and website, Oyster photocard and Zip card applications, and incomplete pay refunds. Such a development comes after a teen suspected to be involved in the attack was arrested and later released on bail by the National Crime Agency. "Attacks on public infrastructure such as this can be hugely disruptive and lead to severe consequences for local communities and national systems," said NCA National Cyber Crime Unit Head Paul Foster.

