Twilio hack compromises millions of Authy users’ numbers

TechCrunch reports that millions using Twilio's two-factor authentication app Authy had their cellphone numbers confirmed by the major U.S. cloud communications firm to have been compromised in a cyberattack, which the ShinyHunters hacking operation claimed to have resulted in the exposure of 33 million users' digits.

Attackers were able to obtain Authy customers' phone numbers and other data via an unauthenticated endpoint, which has since been secured, but there has been no indication of further breaches of Twilio's systems and sensitive data, according to Twilio spokesperson Kari Ramirez. Authy users have been urged to immediately update to the latest versions of the app on Android and iOS to prevent compromise. Such an incident has raised concerns among cybersecurity experts, including SocialProof Security CEO Rachel Tobac. "If attackers are able to enumerate a list of user’s phone numbers, then those attackers can pretend to be Authy/Twilio to those users, increasing the believability in a phishing attack to that phone number," Tobac said.