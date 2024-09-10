UltraAV acquires almost 1M US Kaspersky clients

SecurityWeek reports that nearly 1 million U.S. customers of Kaspersky have been offloaded to new antivirus provider UltraAV after the Russian security software provider exited the U.S. market due to sanctions introduced by the Biden administration.

UltraAV — which is a brand of the Pango Group that also offers UltraVPN, Betternet, VPN360, OVPN, and Hotspot Shield — touts its antivirus software to include not only zero-day threat detection, application control, ransomware defense, USB drive protection, and anti-phishing defense but also high-risk transaction tracking and real-time authentication reminders. While UltraAV provides identity theft insurance worth $1 million, its solution does not feature Kaspersky's online payment and webcam protection capabilities. Billing for the newly acquired customers will begin next month. "You will keep the same price for your UltraAV account as you did for Kaspersky. If you were to repurchase UltraAV with all the features provided in your Kaspersky account, it would cost $47.88 per year, billed annually for the first year and then would renew at the full price of $149.99," noted UltraAV.