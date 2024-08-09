Privacy, Data Security

UN overwhelmingly approves cybercrime treaty

Share
The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 21, 2021 in New York City. International and cyber policy experts are grappling with how much involvement private industry should have when it comes to shaping cyber...

The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly hall before heads of state begin to address the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 21, 2021 in New York City. International and cyber policy experts are grappling with how much involvement private industry should have when it comes to shaping cyber norms. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images)

The United Nations cybercrime treaty has been unanimously approved by the body's Ad Hoc Committee on Cybercrime and is expected to gain the favor of the General Assembly in the fall amid opposition from big tech firms and human rights organizations regarding digital investigation provisions that could suppress human rights, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Attempted modifications to the portions of the draft that received contention were ultimately thumbed down, resulting in a final draft not far off from earlier iterations, according to Access Now Asia Pacific Policy Director Raman Jit Singh Chima, who noted the final draft's lack of protections against digital investigation and digital evidence authority misuse. "It, in fact, would enable more surveillance and enable data access in a way that undermines people's trust in computers and in digital technology and directly puts people at risk," Singh Chima said. Despite criticisms, such a treaty was noted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Strategic Technologies Program Director Jim Lewis to be progress in addressing global cybercrime over the Budapest convention that has not been approved by China, Russia, and other countries.

Related

TikTok faces US lawsuit alleging child privacy violations

Aside from not implementing adequate safeguards to prevent sign-ups from children younger than 13 without parental consent until late 2020, TikTok also has a "convoluted" data deletion process and has not adhered to parents' requests to remove data collected from their children, according to the lawsuit.

US, others commit to address data, privacy risks of connected cars

"The United States and like-minded nations will explore options for advancing affirmative cybersecurity standards and coordinating other possible policy measures to mitigate risks," said the U.S. State Department in a statement regarding the meeting, which did not specify attendance by automakers.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.