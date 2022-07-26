Italy's tax agency, L'Agenzia delle Entrate, has been claimed to be attacked by the LockBit ransomware operation, having been listed in the group's victims on its site during the weekend, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. LockBit has allegedly stolen 78 GB of data from the agency, which was then given a six-day deadline to comply before the exfiltrated information was exposed. The deadline for the ransom payment has since been moved to Aug. 1, with LockBit claiming that total data stolen from the agency is now at 100 GB. However, Sogei, the Ministry of Economy and Finance's IT firm, noted that no cyberattack has impacted the agency. "No cyberattacks have occurred or data stolen from the financial administrations technological platforms and infrastructures," said Sogei in a statement. More than 50 ransomware attacks last month have been attributed to LockBit, which has been made stronger by the inclusion of former Conti ransomware gang members in their ranks. "Given that former Conti actors or affiliates have branched out to some of the most active [ransomware-as-a-service] groups currently operating, the threat is serious," said Intel 471 Director of Intelligence Brad Crompton.