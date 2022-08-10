Identity management has become a central pillar of many organizations' security policies and architecture. In this executive interview, Ping Identity Senior Product Marketing Manager Zain Malik analyzes two heavily trending corners of the identity market: passwordless technology and customer identity and access management (or CIAM). This one-on-one session will address topics such as biometrics and QR code-based authentication, and how to determine which customer identity solution is right for each particular consumer touchpoint.