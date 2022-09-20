Officials at Suffolk County, New York have been working with state agencies to help investigate and recover from a BlackCat ransomware attack on Sept. 8 that has since disrupted the county's computer systems, according to CBS News. The BlackCat ransomware gang has already exposed some data allegedly stolen from court records and state contracts, as well as threatened further document leaks but the county has refused to cooperate with the attackers' demands, with the county saying that data has been backed up and server restoration is underway. "I would like to thank the state for their support, as well as the NYPD for providing us with some relief as we continue to navigate through this cyber intrusion," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta called for increased cybersecurity action following the incident. "The county spends millions of dollars on security. Obviously, we are not spending that money correctly. We need to find out what exactly happened and make sure it never happens again," said Trotta.