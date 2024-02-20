United front against election-related deepfakes established

The Associated Press reports that Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, and 15 other major tech firms have pledged at the Munich Security Conference to voluntarily combat the utilization of artificial intelligence in deepfakes meant to disrupt elections around the world.
Several techniques for determining and labeling fake or manipulated AI-generated images, videos, and audio about political candidates and election officials, as well as any election-related information, have been detailed in the accord, with the companies promising to engage in best practices sharing. "Everybody recognizes that no one tech company, no one government, no one civil society organization is able to deal with the advent of this technology and its possible nefarious use on their own," said Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg. However, such an accord has been found lacking by privacy advocates due to inadequate binding requirements. "The language isn't quite as strong as one might have expected. I think we should give credit where credit is due, and acknowledge that the companies do have a vested interest in their tools not being used to undermine free and fair elections," said Bipartisan Policy Center Elections Project Senior Associate Director Rachel Orey.
