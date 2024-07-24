Threat Intelligence, AI benefits/risks

Unprecedented global cyberattack prevalence reported in Q2

Cybernews reports that organizations around the world experienced 1,636 weekly cyberattacks on average between April and June, representing a 25% increase over the record-breaking weekly cyberattack incidence during the first quarter of the year.

Such unprecedented increase in cyberattack prevalence has been fueled by increasingly sophisticated threat actors and advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, an analysis from Check Point revealed.

Most cyberattacks during the second quarter were targeted at education and research organizations, followed by government and military entities and healthcare organizations and while North America had the least attempted cyberattacks during the period, it was most damaged by ransomware intrusions, the report showed. "The dramatic rise in cyberattacks globally, particularly ransomware incidents, signals an urgent need for robust cybersecurity frameworks. Organizations must prioritize cybersecurity, adopting customized strategies to effectively combat the evolving threat landscape. The time to act is now – before the next wave of attacks strikes," said Check Point.

