Updated Fortanix data security platform adds file system encryption

SiliconAngle reports that Fortanix has strengthened its Data Security Manager platform with a new file system encryption service aimed at providing encryption support across the app, database, storage, and file system layers.

Aside from preventing disruptions of IT admin activities and other kernel dependency-related issues due to its operating system layer operations, Fortanix File System Encryption also eases agent deployment scaling and enables total access policy control. Organizations could also leverage the service to centralize encryption key management, with keys stored in FIPS-140-2 Level 3 HSMs, noted Fortanix. "As data security becomes increasingly complex, offering organizations the ability to manage encryption across all levels through a unified platform creates huge value," said Fortanix Vice President of Product Anuj Jaiswal. Such a development comes weeks after the firm upgraded its Key Insight solution to allow enhanced cryptographic security across hybrid environments.