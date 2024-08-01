Identity, AI/ML

Updated Opal Security platform strengthens IAM

Share
Isometric protection concept. Protect mechanism, system privacy.

Isometric protection concept. Protect mechanism, system privacy.

Additional features have been integrated by Opal Security, an identity and access management provider, into its least privileged posture management platform in a bid to strengthen identity security management and risk remediation efforts, according to SiliconAngle.

Aside from new group optimization functionality that eases the removal of unneeded users and resources, Opal's platform has also been improved with more comprehensive irregular access screening that uses machine learning to better identify suspicious activities. Moreover, first-party Snowflake integration into the platform helps facilitate improved management and remediation of Snowflake resources and Roles. Organizations leveraging the updated Opal platform would not only have granular access to Snowflake Roles and Securable Objects but also the capability to implement multi-factor authentication and other risk reduction policies, noted the firm. "With this new set of features, we empower teams to properly mitigate more types of identity risk, move away from point-in-time audits managed by arbitrary teams, and get to an ongoing flow within a comprehensive security strategy," said Opal co-founder and CEO Umaimah Khan.

Related

Legislation bolstering child online safety, privacy gets Senate OK

Integrated within KOPSA were the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act 2.0 — which sought parental approval for collecting data from children under 13, established data minimization rules, and enabled easy data deletion among youths — and the Kids' Online Safety Act, which moved to increase parental control over their children's online activity.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.