Updated Opal Security platform strengthens IAM

Additional features have been integrated by Opal Security, an identity and access management provider, into its least privileged posture management platform in a bid to strengthen identity security management and risk remediation efforts, according to SiliconAngle.

Aside from new group optimization functionality that eases the removal of unneeded users and resources, Opal's platform has also been improved with more comprehensive irregular access screening that uses machine learning to better identify suspicious activities. Moreover, first-party Snowflake integration into the platform helps facilitate improved management and remediation of Snowflake resources and Roles. Organizations leveraging the updated Opal platform would not only have granular access to Snowflake Roles and Securable Objects but also the capability to implement multi-factor authentication and other risk reduction policies, noted the firm. "With this new set of features, we empower teams to properly mitigate more types of identity risk, move away from point-in-time audits managed by arbitrary teams, and get to an ongoing flow within a comprehensive security strategy," said Opal co-founder and CEO Umaimah Khan.