Updated QNAP QTS for NAS devices gains ransomware defenses

QNAP has integrated its latest QTS 5.2 operating system for network-attached storage devices with a new Security Center that facilitates ransomware detection and prevention, reports BleepingComputer.

Security Center would enable customers to opt for read-only volumes, volume snapshot creation, and volume snapshot cessation in the event of atypical NAS device activity, according to QNAP. "Upon detecting suspicious file behavior, the system swiftly implements protective measures (such as backup or blocking) to mitigate risks and prevent data loss from ransomware threats, attacks, or human error," said QNAP. Aside from featuring advanced ransomware mitigation capabilities, QTS 5.2 has also been touted to enable up to 30% quicker NAS startup and shutdown speeds, as well as accelerated Windows system, folder, disk, and file restoration, and TCG-Ruby self-encrypting drive support. Such a development follows increasingly prevalent ransomware attacks against QNAP NAS devices, which has already prompted the vendor to recommend the deactivation of routers' Port Forwarding functionality and QNAP NAS' UPnP capability.