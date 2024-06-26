US charges FIN9 hackers for hacking spree

BleepingComputer reports that international hacking group FIN9 had its Vietnamese members Ta Van Tai, Nguyen Van Truong, Nguyen Viet Quoc, and Nguyen Trang Xuyen, indicted by the U.S. for their role in cyberattacks against U.S. firms between May 2018 and October 2021, which resulted in losses exceeding $71 million.

Such charges could mean decades-long imprisonment for the defendants if convicted.

Aside from deploying targeted phishing intrusions, FIN9 hackers also engaged in supply chain intrusions targeted at third-party vendors, as well as malware delivery and known vulnerability exploitation to infiltrate organizations' networks, according to the Department of Justice. Infiltration of organizations' networks was followed by the exfiltration of confidential data later sold by the hacking group in exchange for cryptocurrency via social media and P2P networks, noted the Justice Department, which also detailed an intrusion by the defendants that detailed the breach of a U.S. company's employee rewards system that impacted several retailers across the country.