US cities, municipalities hit by separate cyberattacks

Officials at the City of Columbus, Ohio reported having several of the city's IT services disrupted by a cyberattack last week, which they emphasized was not related to the widespread global IT outage brought upon by a faulty CrowdStrike Falcon update, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the incident, which may have been caused by a successful phishing attack, is still underway, reported officials, who noted that the recovery of impacted law enforcement systems is being prioritized. Such a disclosure comes amid Georgia's City of Forest Park's ongoing efforts to recover from a ransomware attack earlier this week, which the Monti ransomware operation took responsibility for, as well as Washington City of Newcastle's successful restoration of systems from a separate intrusion earlier this month, which the RansomHub ransomware operation noted to have resulted in the theft of 500 GB of data. Moreover, numerous Los Angeles County Superior Court systems have already been restored following a ransomware incident last week.