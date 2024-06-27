US firms claimed to be attacked by BianLian ransomware gang

U.S.-based nonprofit organization Better Business Bureau and skin care provider U.S. Dermatology Partners were admitted to be compromised by the BianLian ransomware operation, The Cyber Express reports.

BianLian alleged exfiltrating 1.2 TB of data from BBB's systems, including accounting, financial, and budget information, as well as operational and business files, contract data and non-disclosure agreements, chief financial officer computer files, and email and PST archives, while exposing sensitive details from the nonprofit's executives. On the other hand, U.S. Dermatology Partners had 300 GB of data claimed to be exfiltrated by the ransomware gang. Included in the compromised data were personal information, financial details, accounting data, budget information, employee profiles, contracts, and NDAs, said BianLian. Neither BBB nor U.S. Dermatology Partners have confirmed or denied BianLian's claims. Such a development comes after BianLian, which has shifted to exfiltration-based extortion last year, claimed attacks against KC Pharmaceuticals, North Star Accounting, Martinaire Aviation, MOOver, and Northeast Spine and Sports Medicine.