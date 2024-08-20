US: Iran behind cyberattacks against presidential campaigns

Iran has been blamed by U.S. intelligence agencies for being the perpetrator of attempted compromise of the campaigns of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump previously reported by the Google Threat Analysis Group as part of its efforts to influence the upcoming elections, CyberScoop reports.

"In addition to these sustained efforts to complicate the ability of any U.S. administration to pursue a foreign policy at odds with Iran’s interests, the [Intelligence community] has previously reported that Iran perceives this year’s elections to be particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests, increasing Tehran’s inclination to try to shape the outcome," said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the FBI in a statement. Such allegations have been dismissed by Iran. "Should the U.S. government genuinely believe in the validity of its claims, it should furnish us with the pertinent evidence — if any — to which we will respond accordingly," said a spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations.