Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence

US jails former NSA employee for attempting secret sale to Russia

Twitter: @NSAGov

Twitter: @NSAGov

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that former National Security Agency information systems security designer Jareh Sebastian Dalke was given a prison sentence of 262 months, or nearly 22 years, for trying to sell confidential documents with U.S. national defense information to Russia, The Register reports.

Dalke, who had obtained the top secret information while working at the NSA between June and July 2022, established communications with an undercover FBI agent purporting to be a Russian agent to sell all of the exfiltrated files for $85,000, resulting in his eventual arrest during a sting operation, according to the Justice Department.

"This defendant, who had sworn an oath to defend our country, believed he was selling classified national security information to a Russian agent, when in fact, he was outing himself to the FBI. This sentence demonstrates that those who seek to betray our country will be held accountable for their crimes," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Related

US arrests ex-cyber consultant accused of IT firm extortion

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of former cybersecurity consultant Vincent Cannady, who allegedly extorted $1.5 million from a New York-based multinational IT infrastructure services provider where he was assigned by a staffing company to address possible network security issues, reports BleepingComputer.

New CISA incident reporting draft rule deemed excessive

Despite being crucial in bolstering cyber awareness, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's cyber incident reporting draft rule — which would mandate critical infrastructure entities to make cyber incident and ransomware disclosures within a 72- and 24-hour period, respectively — has been regarded by trade groups and lawmakers to increase burdens not only on smaller organizations but also CISA itself, CyberScoop reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.