US jails former NSA employee for attempting secret sale to Russia

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that former National Security Agency information systems security designer Jareh Sebastian Dalke was given a prison sentence of 262 months, or nearly 22 years, for trying to sell confidential documents with U.S. national defense information to Russia, The Register reports.

Dalke, who had obtained the top secret information while working at the NSA between June and July 2022, established communications with an undercover FBI agent purporting to be a Russian agent to sell all of the exfiltrated files for $85,000, resulting in his eventual arrest during a sting operation, according to the Justice Department.

"This defendant, who had sworn an oath to defend our country, believed he was selling classified national security information to a Russian agent, when in fact, he was outing himself to the FBI. This sentence demonstrates that those who seek to betray our country will be held accountable for their crimes," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.