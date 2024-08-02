US, others commit to address data, privacy risks of connected cars

The U.S., European Union, and several U.S.-allied countries, such as Canada, Japan, Germany, and Australia, have agreed during a U.S-led multinational meeting to address the inherent cybersecurity and data privacy risks in connected vehicles stemming from their continuous connection to other vehicles, telecommunications networks, and other critical infrastructure, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The United States and like-minded nations will explore options for advancing affirmative cybersecurity standards and coordinating other possible policy measures to mitigate risks," said the U.S. State Department in a statement regarding the meeting, which did not specify attendance by automakers. Such a development comes just days after Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan was urged for a second time by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., to launch a probe into automakers' data privacy practices after discovering the sale of car owners' private data to data brokers. New connected car rules have also been mulled by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security following a White House directive regarding their security risks.