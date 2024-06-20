US, Ukraine move to bolster critical infrastructures cyber defenses

Improved cybersecurity defenses will be provided by the U.S. to Ukraine's critical infrastructure as part of a new security deal, which has been touted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be "the most powerful" agreement signed by the country, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Aside from helping Ukraine identify and respond to Russian and other threat actors' cyberattacks against Ukainian government entities and energy organizations, the U.S. will also be assisting in combating disinformation campaigns launched by Russia on top of humanitarian and military support, according to the deal, which was finally signed during last week's G7 summit after being tackled since August.
"The agreement furthers our goal of a secure, sovereign, and independent Ukraine that is integrated with the Euro-Atlantic community and militarily capable of defeating Russian aggression now and deterring it in the future," said the U.S. State Department.
Other bilateral deals offering similar support have also been signed by Ukraine with 17 other countries.
