VMware ESXi subjected to attacks with novel Play ransomware for Linux

Attacks with a new Play ransomware variant for Linux have been deployed against VMware ESXi systems, most of which have been aimed at the U.S. and at organizations in the manufacturing, professional services, and construction sectors, according to The Hacker News.

Such a novel Play ransomware version was hosted on an IP address that also contained the WinSCP, PsExec, WinRAR, and NetScan tools, as well as the Coroxy backdoor previously leveraged by the ransomware operation, indicating similar functionality, an analysis from Trend Micro revealed. However, additional examination of the payload showed its utilization of a registered domain generation algorithm to bypass detection, a tactic similarly used by the Prolific Puma threat operation. "ESXi environments are high-value targets for ransomware attacks due to their critical role in business operations. The efficiency of encrypting numerous VMs simultaneously and the valuable data they hold further elevate their lucrativeness for cybercriminals," said researchers.