Vulnerable API, bot attack losses on the rise

Organizations have recorded up to $186 billion in annual losses from increasingly prevalent application programming interface vulnerabilities and bot intrusions, SiliconAngle reports.

Automated API exploitation, which comprised 30% of all API attacks, was two to three times higher among organizations with revenues exceeding $1 billion, with the elevated likelihood of abuse attributed to the presence of more exposed or insecure APIs within their ecosystems, an analysis from Imperva showed. Additional findings revealed that bot attacks have been fueled by improvements in generative artificial intelligence and attack tool accessibility. "The interconnected nature of these threats necessitates that companies take a holistic approach, integrating comprehensive security strategies for both bot and API attacks. As API ecosystems expand and bots become more advanced, organizations should anticipate a significant rise in the economic impact of automated API abuse by bots unless proactive measures are taken," said Imperva General Manager of Application Security Nanhi Singh.