Widespread AT&T breach subjected to bipartisan inquiry

AT&T has been sought by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to respond to questions concerning the widespread breach of 109 million customers' call detail records stemming from the compromise of its Snowflake environment, reports Reuters.

In a letter to AT&T CEO John Stankey, the U.S. telecommunications giant has been urged by Blumenthal and Hawley to answer whether impacted customers would be compensated for the loss of data, which could be easily leveraged by threat actors to facilitate malicious cyber activity. "There is no reason to believe that AT&T's sensitive data will not also be auctioned and fall into the hands of criminals and foreign intelligence agencies," wrote the senators. AT&T, which has disclosed arrests in relation to the incident, committed to providing a direct response to the senators' queries. Meanwhile, Snowflake has been given another letter by the lawmakers expressing concern regarding the extent of the cyberattack against its customers' environments.