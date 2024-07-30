Network Security, Email security, Phishing

Widespread email spoofing facilitated by Proofpoint email routing flaw

Share
A computer screen displays a digital alert of an email phishing threat, accompanied by a striking red warning sign.

(Adobe Stock)

Millions of phishing emails impersonating IBM, Nike, Coca-Cola, and other major organizations have been deployed through the abuse of a Proofpoint email routing vulnerability as part of the EchoSpoofing attack campaign that began in January, reports The Hacker News.

Intrusions involved the delivery of SMTP server-based messages on a virtual private server, with the "super-permissive misconfiguration flaw" enabling the still unknown attacker to send up to 14 million daily emails earlier last month, according to a Guardio Labs analysis.

"These emails echoed from official Proofpoint email relays with authenticated SPF and DKIM signatures, thus bypassing major security protections — all to deceive recipients and steal funds and credit card details," said Guardio Labs researcher Nati Tal.

Proofpoint — which has since moved to mitigate the issue that it says has not resulted in any customer data compromise — noted the bug to stem from an email routing flaw that enabled outbound message relay from Microsoft 365 tenants without specifying permitted tenants.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.