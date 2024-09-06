Zero-trust adoption almost completed by most federal agencies

Zero-trust implementation has been 87% completed across federal agencies on average ahead of the September 30 deadline, according to FedScoop.

Moreover, all Chief Financial Officers Act agencies recorded completion rates in the high 90% range, said federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana during a Billington Cybersecurity Summit panel. Cybersecurity efforts that sought federal zero-trust adoption have been mostly supported by the Technology Modernization Fund, with one of the three unnamed agencies that led the utilization of such funding for zero-trust disclosing legacy IT-related challenges, Martorana noted. "For every agency, it is a journey, it is not a destination. You don't get to a place called zero trust and it's unicorns and rainbows. It is a journey that we have to be on and that also requires consistent funding," said Martorana. Martorana's statements come months after total federal zero-trust implementation was noted by numerous IT officials across federal agencies to be achievable before the end of September.