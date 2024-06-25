Zscaler, Google boost security partnership

Zscaler unveiled an enhanced collaboration with Google at its Zenith Live 2024 event, in which the company said it would integrate its Zscaler Private Access solution with Google's offerings, directly connecting users to applications to minimize security risks, reports SiliconAngle.

Through the tie-up, the companies aim to provide enterprise users with secure application access, data protection, and insights through Chrome Enterprise, Google Workspace, and Google Security Operations without the need for VPNs. As a browser-based approach facilitated through Google Chrome, the strategy intends to address the challenge of securing access for unmanaged devices and BYOD scenarios and enhance security posture without additional complexity. The Zscaler-Google collaboration also extends data loss prevention capabilities for Google Workspace, offering greater control over sensitive data and ensuring a clear separation between work and personal information. Additionally, integrating Zscaler’s security telemetry with Google Security Operations provides deeper threat insights, ensuring a seamless zero-trust security solution via Chrome Enterprise.