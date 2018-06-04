Buffalo Wild Wings apologized for a series of racist and vulgar tweets sent from its Twitter account which appears to have been hacked Friday night.

Around 7:30 pm ET an unknown hacker managed to send six tweets from the company's verified account including one referencing Wendy's and a bigoted attack toward media personality Tariq Nasheed using a racial slur, before either dropping the account or losing access.

The tweets were up for about 20 minutes before they were deleted.

The assailant also cited a vulgar secret ingredient and a racially charged reference to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who vanished while her family was on vacation in Portugal.

Well, we were hacked. And it wasn't funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) June 2, 2018

“Well, we were hacked,” the company tweeted once it regained control of the account. “And it wasn't funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us.”

While Nasheed didn't take the insults lightly he did tweet he would be "willing to settle out of court for an 80 piece order of Lemon Pepper wings, and some curly fries."

Finally Buffalo Wild Wings verified that they were hacked. But I still have a bunch of white supremacists harassing me because of the tweet from the BWW account.. I'm willing to settle out of court for an 80 piece order of Lemon Pepper wings, and some curly fries https://t.co/hbPWKPyoOG — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 2, 2018

A company spokesperson said Buffalo Wild Wings had been in touch with Twitter and would “pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.