California Department of Fish and Wildlife says insider exposed employee and vendor records

California's Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has reportedly issued an internal memo warning that a former employee downloaded worker and vendor records to a personal device without authorization, and stored them on an insecure network. However, the employee does not appear to have acted maliciously.

According to Feb. 16 report in the Sacramento Bee, the CDFW disclosed the breach last week, but was aware of the incident since Dec. 22, 2017 after discussing work-related matters with the then-employee. Employee records from 2007, including names and Social Security numbers, and personal vendor information from 2007-2010 were reportedly exposed in the breach.

The California Highway Patrol has been investigating the incident over the last two months, the Bee further reported.