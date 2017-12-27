Cardi B threatens legal action against Offset’s iCloud hackers.

Rapper Cardi B is threatening legal action after hackers broke into her fiancé Offset's iCloud account and posted nude videos of the female MC along with video of the Migos' rapper with a separate unidentified woman.

Cardi's attorney Scott Manson told TMZ that their team is doing a full investigation into the incident to track down the culprit in order to take legal action. The stolen content was leaked Friday the same day Cardi's new single "Bartier Cardi" dropped.

The leaked video fueled speculations of infidelity, but the couple quickly put the accusations to rest by releasing their own parody sex tape after the incident. Cardi B also took to Twitter to address the incident illustrating that the images don't bother her as the artist worked as an exotic dancer before her music career.