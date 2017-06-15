Centrify adds bug bounty program

The security firm Centrify has partnered with Bugcrowd to roll out a public bug bounty program.

The program will offer payouts between $100 and $3,000 per bug identified, with the fee varying depending upon the impact and potential severity of the flaw that is found. Bugcrowd has 50,000 security researchers on tap that will help protect Centrify's Identity Services platform, Bugcrowd CEO Casey Ellis.

Raun Nohavitza, senior director of IT at Centrify Corporation, said bringing in a bug hunting program is a must for a company tasked with identity security.

“As a leader in identity services, it is incumbent upon us to fully vet the security on our platform to ensure that each user's access to apps and infrastructure is secure and that we continue to deliver the best solutions,” he said.