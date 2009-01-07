January 07, 2009

Product Information

Check Point Power-1 5070

Quick Read Strengths: Tried and true protection. Weaknesses: Licensing has always been the bane of Check Point products. Verdict: Among the network-based firewalls, Check Point is first rate. It is also the yardstick against which to measure other products.

Rating Breakdown SC Lab Reviews Reviews from our expert team Features: Documentation: Value for Money: Performance: Support: Ease of Use: 4 /5