Google recently announced that the Chrome browser will soon start flagging every site not using HTTPS encryption as “not secure.”

Google said that beginning in July 2018 with the release of Chrome 68, the browser will begin marking the sites as part of its move toward a more secure web by strongly advocating that sites adopt HTTPS encryption, according to a February 8, 2018 press release.

Site administrators who take the warning lightly may run the risk of losing visitors may begin to distrust any site potentially flagged as insecure. Chrome has already labeled HTTP pages that collect passwords or credit card information as not secure since early 2017 and the most recent effort is an extension to help adopt the security model.

All HTTP sites will be labeled insecure whether or not it include input fields. HTTPS encryption has seen great progress last year with 81 of the top 100 sites on the web using HTTPS by default, according to the release.