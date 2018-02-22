Colorado DOT, Allentown, Pa. in recovery mode after costly cyberattacks

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the city of Allentown, Pa., are in the process of digging themselves out from two separate cyberattacks that hit in the last few weeks.

CDOT was hit on February 20 with a ransomware attack, identified as SamSam, which forced the organization to shut down 2,000 computers across its system while it investigates and attempts to mitigate the attack, according to a Denver Post report. CDOT said it has back up of its files and has no intention of paying the ransom.

Meanwhile, Allentown believes the recovery process from being hit with the Emotet Trojan on February 13 will cost in the neighborhood of $1 million, according to the Allentown Morning Call.

City officials initially contacted Microsoft, which charged $185,000 to attempt to stop the malware from spreading and fix any damage. The city's computer system all run on Microsoft software. So far the extent of the damage has not been determined, nor how it entered the city's system. Emotet is generally distributed via spam botnets spreading emails with malicious attachments.

The malware has stopped several city departments from functioning properly including finance and the police, The Morning Call reported. There is no time frame in place for having the systems back online.

Savannah, Ga. was also hit on February 13 and is still in recovery mode.