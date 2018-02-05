Columbia University grad busted for hacking school computers

A Columbia University grad student was arrested for leaving key logger malware on USB sticks left throughout the campus.

Bill Liang Lin Wu, 23 was arrested Thursday after he was caught on camera leaving the credential stealing devices on a host of university computers shared by 14 professors.

Wu graduated last spring but despite having a diploma, authorities say he returned to his alma mater on Jan. 19, when he allegedly started using the key loggers.

While his motivation is unclear, Wu's lawyer said Wu was looking for employment and auditing classes to further his education and that "there was certain coursework he had not pursued during his schooling that would help further his background and finding a job," according to a Feb. 2 New York Daily News report.

The lawyer went' on to say that Wu didn't have the nefarious intent that law enforcement believes. Wu was charged with multiple felony computer crimes, as well as burglary.