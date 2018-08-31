U.S. charges Chinese military group with cyber espionage

A North Branford, Conn. man who was a key player in the Celebgate hacking affair was sentenced in a Connecticut federal court today to eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

George Garofano, 26, will report to prison on Oct. 10 for concocting a phishing scheme to steal the passwords to roughly 240 Apple iCloud accounts -- many, but not all, owned by celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence -- from April 2013 to October 2014. After illegally accessing the accounts, Garofano would steal content such as sensitive or explicit photos and videos, and in some cases he traded victims' usernames and passwords with other individuals.

Along with Emilio Herrera of Chicago, Ryan Collins of Lancaster, Penn. and Edward Majerczyk of Chicago, Garofano is one of four men to be successfully prosecuted for their role in Celebgate, which culminated in the September 2014 public leaking of celebrity nude photos.

According to a DOJ press release, Garofano was charged back on Jan. 11, and pleaded guilty last Apr. 11 to one count of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information. Garofano has also been ordered to perform 60 hours of community service while on supervised release.