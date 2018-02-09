Cryakl ransomware keys made public

The Belgian Federal Police are making available for free the decryption keys for Cryakl ransomware and have become a partner with the No More Ransom Project.

The keys were obtained during the course of an investigation conducted by the Belgian Federal Computer Crime Unit (FCCU) that resulted in command and control servers being seized and subsequently analyzed by Kaspersky Labs.

“When the Belgian Federal Computer Crime Unit discovered that Belgian citizens had been victims of the Cryakl ransomware, they were able to locate a command and control center in one of Belgium's neighboring countries. Led by the federal prosecutor's office, the Belgian authorities seized this and other servers while forensic analysis worked to retrieve the decryption keys,” Europol said in a statement.

Kaspersky Labs conducted a forensic analysis of the server and was able to find the keys that will decrypt computers locked by Cryakl.

The Belgian Federal Police join the Dutch National Police as the second law enforcement entity to partner with the No More Ransom Project.